Crime Stoppers hosting Raffle

The Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities are hosting a raffle to help raise money for the Crime Stoppers program and P3 App.

There are 400 available raffle tickets that can be sold.

Enter for your chance to win a Paul McCartney concert package:

* 2 Tickets in Section 107 Row 13

* dinner at Johnny's Italian Steakhouse

*One night's stay at Stoney Creek Inn.

The concert takes place on June 11th, 2019 at 8:00 pm at the TaxSlayer Center.

Raffle Tickets are $20.00 each.

The drawing will take place May 30th 2019 Live on KWQC News at 4:00 pm with Sharon Derycke.

Tickets can be purchased at the Outdoor Show at the Expo Center this weekend, and next weekend at the RV Show.