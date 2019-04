Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities is looking for 19-year-old Xzavier Dodd.

Xzavier is 5'8" tall and 145 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He is wanted in Scott County for Probation Violation and Escape on original charges of Carrying Weapons, Felon with a Firearm, Willful Injury and Assault with a Weapon.

He is considered Armed and Dangerous with Violent Tendencies.

