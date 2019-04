Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities is looking for 20-year-old wanted suspect Angela Almanza.

Almanza is 5'4" tall and 128 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. She is wanted in Rock Island County for Failure to Appear/Possession Controlled Substance. Almanza is also wanted in Mercer County for Probation Violation/Possession Methamphetamine.

if you know where she is call the tip line 309-762-9500 or submit your tip using the app P3 Tips.