Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities is looking for David Rutledge. He is 37 years old, 5'5" tall, 150 pounds, brown hair, brown eyes

He is wanted in Scott County for failure to appear on original charges of theft, forgery, and unlawful possession of prescription drug. He has a $15,000 total cash bond. Rutledge is considered Armed and Dangerous with Violent Tendencies

Call the Crime Stoppers at (309) 762-9500.