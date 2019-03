The Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities are looking for 28-year-old Gary Quick.

Police tell TV6 Quick is 6'4", 220lbs, black hair, and brown eyes.

According to officials, Quick is a local rapper who is wanted by East Moline Police for two counts of Battery, and according to Police, Quick hit a female in the face during a bar fight in October 2018.

Any information regarding Quick's whereabouts should be reported to The Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500.