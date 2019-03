Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities is looking for Ricky Gomez. He is 25 years old, 5'6" tall, 210 pounds, black hair, brown eyes

He is wanted by East Moline Police Dept/ for aggravated fleeing and eluding police. He is considered Armed and Dangerous.

Call the Crime Stoppers at (309) 762-9500. You could receive a cash reward.