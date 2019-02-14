Crime Stoppers looking for suspects in armed robbery case

The Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities is looking for suspects involved in a strong-armed robbery at Northpark Mall.

Officials say, On January 1, 2018 at around 6:00 pm, at Northpark Mall, the victim was approached by a white male and black female. The male tried taking the victim’s purse. When she refused to give it to him, he sprayed her with pepper spray. The suspects fled in a blue van.

If you have any information contact Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or submit your tip using the free app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous and you could earn a cash reward.