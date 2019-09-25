Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities and TV6 win Public Service Announcement award

The Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities and KWQC TV6 News received the 2019 TV Public Service Announcement of the Year award at the Crime Stoppers USA Conference in Tempe, Arizona.

Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities made the announcement to their Facebook page on Wednesday morning.

"Police Coordinator Detective Jon Leach, Board President John Bell and Vice President Mark Carlson were present to receive the award," officials posted to Facebook. "We are so proud of the PSA that brought together investigators from Quad Cities law enforcement agencies in support of Crime Stoppers and a safer QC. The PSA has aired many times."

Crime Stoppers officials went on to thank TV6 and KWQC's Sharon DeRycke for featuring the Crime Stoppers segment every Thursday on our 4 p.m. newscasts.

Great job Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities and Quad Cities residents who continuously send in tips to the Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities when they know information about an unsolved crime.

