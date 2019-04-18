Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities ask for help locating stolen motorcycle

Have you seen this motorcycle pictured above? Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities is asking for the community's help in locating it as it's been reported stolen.

Officials say it was stolen out of Davenport on April 2 in the west end near 2nd Street.

The motorcycle is a 2007 blue Yamaha R1 valued at around $8,000.

As of late, officials say multiple bikes have been stolen out of the Quad Cities.

If you have any information about this stolen motorcycle or any other stolen motorcycle, please call the tip line at 309-762-9500 or submit an anonymous tip via the app titled P3 Tips.

All tips are anonymous and you could earn a cash reward.