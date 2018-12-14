Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities searching for man wanted on meth charges

Law enforcement in the Quad Cities is asking for the public's help in locating a wanted suspect.

Officials say 46-year-old Jerry Lee Dooley is wanted on Possession of Methamphetamine charges. He was listed as wanted as of Thursday, Dec. 13.

Dooley is described as a white man with brown eyes and brown hair. He is 5'9" and approximately 165 pounds.

He is wanted by the Silvis Police Department and Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities.

