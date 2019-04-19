Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities to host Golf Outing Fundraiser

The Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities are getting ready for their annual Golf Outing Fundraiser.

The outing is set to take place at Pinnacle Country Club in Milan on June 24th, 2019 at 1:00 pm.

The Crime Stoppers are looking for businesses to sponsor the event and are also looking for raffle items.

The Crime Stoppers would like to remind the public that the program is not funded with public money. All rewards are paid through donations and fundraisers like this one.

In 2018 Crime Stoppers paid out over $28,000 in cash rewards so funds are needed!

Call Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 for more information.