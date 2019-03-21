Crime Stoppers shares tips on preventing vehicle burglaries

With Spring finally here and with the weather warming up, there will be more criminals walking the streets looking for unlocked cars to enter.

Don't make your car an appealing target. Be sure to lock your car doors and close the windows, park in a well-lit are, and never leave valuables in plain view. Even loose change gives the bad guys a reason to break into your car even if it is locked.

If you see people in your neighborhood who don't belong there and who are acting suspiciously, get a good description of them and call 9-1-1! It's better to be safe than sorry.