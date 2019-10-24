Crime Stoppers still looking for information in Corey Harrell Jr. homicide

Police are still looking for tips in the case of a man who was murdered in Moline nearly a year ago.

Police say on October 31, 2019 at approximately 10 a.m., Corey Harrell Jr. was murdered in Moline near the intersection of 16th Street and 7th Avenue. He was 22-years-old and the father of a young son.

Since his murder, Moline detectives have been following up on numerous leads, but they still need the public's help to solve the crime.

There is a billboard up in Rock Island at the intersection of 11th Street and 18th Avenue to help spread the word about the case, and there is a $20,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest(s) of those responsible for the murder of Harrell Jr. Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities has contributed $2,500 to the reward fund and has received $17,500 in private donations.

Crime Stoppers is also holding an informational press conference to address the case on Monday, October 28 at 9 a.m. in the Community Room of the Moline Police Department.