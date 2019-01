Quad City Crime Stoppers are looking for Brent Lee Ince. Ince is described as male, 5'7", 160lbs, gray hair, blue eyes.

Ince is wanted by East Moline Police on two warrants for Possession of Stolen Property after he was in possession of power tools stolen in a car burglary and garage burglary.

If you recognize Brent Ince, please call Quad City Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or submit your tip using the free P3 App.

You could earn a cash reward.