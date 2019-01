Quad City Crime Stoppers are looking for the public's help in locating John William Young III. Young is described as 5'8" 225lbs, blonde hair, hazel eyes.

Young is wanted by Milan Police for Burglary. On August 13, 2018, young was accused of breaking into a residence in Milan and stealing a victim's medical marijuana.

If you have any information please call the Quad City Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or submit your tip through the free P3 App.

You could earn a cash reward.