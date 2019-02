The Quad City Crimestoppers are looking for information regarding the cold case involving the murder of Harriett Crandall who was killed on August 30th, 2008.

Officials say the murderer(s) set the house on fire to try and conceal what they had done.

If you know something, say something.

Call the tip line at 309-762-9500 or submit using the free app P3 Tips. You could earn a cash reward of $2,500.