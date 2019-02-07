Crimestoppers are looking for answers in Corey Harrell Jr. Homicide

The Quad City Crimestoppers are looking for information in relation to the Corey Harrell Jr. Homicide.

Officials say, on Wednesday, October 31st, 2018 at approximately 10:09 am, Moline Police were dispatched to the 2100 block of River Drive in reference to one vehicle shooting at another vehicle as they were westbound on River Drive. Corey Harrell Jr was shot and killed.

The investigation is ongoing, and the Moline Police Department is asking for the public's help in solving this case.

Crimestoppers is offering their maximum award of $2,500 and a privation donation from the community adding an additional $7,500 reward for a total reward of $10,000.00.