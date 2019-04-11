Crimestoppers looking for suspect following theft at Moline Verizon store

The Crimestoppers of the Quad Cities is looking for a female suspect who is wanted in relation to felony theft of two Google Clips at the Verizon Store on 16th street in Moline.

Police say on March 6th, the female entered the Verizon store and is accused of stealing two Google Clips valued at $500.

The suspect is wearing a dark winter coat, pink tee-shirt, light-colored sweatpants, and dark colored boots.

Do you know who she is? If so, you could earn a cash reward. Call the tip line 309-762-9500 or submit your tip using the app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous.