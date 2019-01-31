Crimestoppers searching for Anthony Mcgee

The Quad City Crimestoppers are looking for Anthony Mcgee.

According to police, Mcgee is a 53-year-old male. Officials say Mcgee is 5'9" tall and weighs approximately 230 lbs. Officials also say Mcgee is bald with blue eyes.

Mcgee is wanted on multiple warrants. Police say Mcgee is wanted in both Rock Island County and Scott County for Child Sex Offender Failure to Register.

Officials say Mcgee also failed to appear in court in Rock Island County on a Driving Suspended charge in Scott County for OWI and felony theft.

Police say he is considered armed and dangerous.

If you have anything information on Mcgee's whereabouts, contact Crimestoppers at 309-762-9500.