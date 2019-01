The Quad City Crimestoppers are looking for Benjamin Jacobs.

Police say Jacobs can be identified as age 41, 5'9", 212 lbs, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Jacobs is a convicted child sex offender who is in violation of his registration requirements. He is wanted by Moline Police for failure to report a change of address.

If you have seen Jacobs or know where he is, contact the Quad City Crimestoppers at 309-762-9500 or submit your tip using the free app P3 Tips.