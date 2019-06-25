Criss Angel to perform at Adler Theatre in September

Good news for those who enjoy magic, Criss Angel will be coming to Davenport to perform at the Adler Theatre.

In a release, Adler officials said he will be performing on Tuesday, September 10 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets will range from $52 to $92. They will be going on sale on Friday, June 28 at 12 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online at Ticketmaster.com or at the Adler Theatre in Davenport.

More from the release is posted below.

"Criss Angel has dominated the world of magic for over a decade, but even with his incomparable success, Criss’ passion is to constantly create and bring his magic revolution to fans everywhere. Criss Angel RAW: The Mindfreak Unplugged is a theatrical experience unlike any seen before; bringing Angel’s famous sleight of hand street magic, mentalism, and even some of his most iconic illusions to life - all performed in an intimate, raw setting. This extraordinary evening of magic unplugged features Criss and some of his amazing friends with a stripped-down purity that’s in-your-face and guaranteed to blow your mind. Experience Criss Angel like never before!

Criss Angel is the most influential and imitated magician of the modern era. From his role as star, creator, executive producer and director of the most successful magic television series of all time, Criss Angel MINDFREAK on A&E Network, to his #1 best-selling Las Vegas stage show Criss Angel MINDFREAK, to countless critically acclaimed television specials and series, best-selling books, top-grossing retail products, music CDs and more. Hailing spectacular reviews from outlets such as Bloomberg Businessweek - who called him “the biggest name in Las Vegas magic,” and the Las Vegas Sun - “The #1 magic show of all time!,” Angel’s magic revolution has single-handedly brought upon the art’s resurgence. "