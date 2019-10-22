Cristhian Rivera, man charged with killing Mollie Tibbetts, in court Tuesday

The man suspected of murdering Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts last year will appear in court Tuesday.

Cristhian Rivera was charged with first-degree murder in the death of the 20-year-old University of Iowa student who disappeared in July of 2018 while out for a jog.

Tibbetts' remains were found just over a month later in a cornfield about 15 minutes from her hometown of Brooklyn.

Tuesday's hearing in Poweshiek County begins on a motion to suppress a portion of Rivera's interview with police.

Rivera's attorneys claim he was not properly read his Miranda Rights.

The hearing is expected to last three days.

TV6's sister station is following this case, you can view their story at this link.