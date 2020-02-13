Crocs and KFC join forces to create fried chicken clogs

It's the partnership you never knew you needed: Crocs and Kentucky Fried Chicken have joined forces.

The footwear company and fast food chain have created the KFC by Crocs "Bucket Clog." (NBC)

This limited edition shoe is covered in a fried chicken print. The base has the iconic KFC red-stripe bucket look, and it comes with two attachable charms that look and smell like fried chicken.

The shoe made its debut during New York's Fashion Week.

It costs $59.99 and will be available in unisex sizes this spring.