Cross restoration to begin this spring in downtown Davenport

City officials in Davenport say cross restoration will begin this spring on multiple streets in the downtown area.

Work will begin at Marquette, Gaines, Ripley, Harrison, Main Streets, Perry Street/Pershing Avenue and River Heritage Park.

Officials say the work is expected to last the entire summer but will be done on crossing at a time.

"Last year, Canadian Pacific raised its riverfront tracks from half a foot to as much as three feet through the downtown," city officials said in a release. "A City task force comprised of four aldermen and four members of the Riverfront Improvement Commission have been meeting regularly to review crossing plans as updates became available."

The railroad will also raise the bike path from the LeClare Park bandshell to Pershing avenue according to officials.

