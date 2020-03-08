Cruise ship hit by coronavirus to dock in California for treatment, quarantine

The captain of a cruise ship that was hit by the new coronavirus has told passengers it is headed to the port of Oakland in the U.S. state of California.

A pair of workers at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport wear masks Tuesday, March 3, 2020, in SeaTac, Wash. (Source: AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

Grand Princess Capt. John Smith, in a recording provided by passenger Laurie Miller of San Jose, told guests late Saturday that the ship will dock in Oakland. Princess Cruises says it’s expected to arrive on Monday.

Smith said after medical screening, California residents who don’t require acute medical care “will go to a federally operated isolation facility within California for testing and isolation."

U.S. guests from other states will be transported by the federal government to facilities in other states. Crew will be quarantined and treated aboard the ship.

The captain said he was not given any information about non-U.S. citizens. The ship is carrying more than 3,500 people from 54 countries.

The Grand Princess had been forbidden to dock in San Francisco amid evidence that the vessel was the breeding ground for a cluster of nearly 20 cases that resulted in at least one death after its previous voyage.

Officials confirm first coronavirus case in U.S. capital

Officials in Washington, D.C., say a man in his 50s has tested positive for coronavirus, marking the first presumptively confirmed case in the nation’s capital.

District of Columbia Mayor Muriel Bowser said Saturday that the man started exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 in late February and was hospitalized Thursday. She said another man, from Nigeria, who had passed through Washington has also tested positive for the virus in Maryland.

President Donald Trump says he isn’t concerned “at all” about the coronavirus getting closer to the White House after the first Washington case and an attendee of a recent political conference where Trump himself had spoken also tested positive for the virus.

Italy announces virus quarantine affecting 16 million people

Italy’s prime minister has announced a sweeping coronavirus quarantine, restricting the movements of about a quarter of the country’s population in a bid to limit contagions at the epicenter of Europe’s outbreak.

Shortly after midnight Sunday, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte signed a decree affecting about 16 million people in the country’s prosperous north, including the Lombardy region and at least 14 provinces in neighboring regions.

The extraordinary measures will be in place until April 3.

Italy’s Rai state TV says the governor of Piedmont in northern Italy has the coronavirus, the latest Italian governor to test positive.

On Saturday, the governor of Lazio, the region including Rome, announced that he was staying in quarantine because he had been told he’s positive for the virus.

Earlier in the outbreak, the governor of Lombardy, the populous northern region at the heart of the outbreak, announced he was putting himself in quarantine because a close aide had tested positive.

Around the world, more and more countries were bracing for a surge in virus cases. Western countries have been increasingly imitating China – where the virus first emerged late last year — by imposing travel controls and shutting down public events.

Around the world, more and more countries were bracing for a surge in virus cases. Western countries have been increasingly imitating China – where the virus first emerged late last year — by imposing travel controls and shutting down public events.

Bulgaria confirms its first cases of coronavirus

Bulgaria has announced its first four coronavirus cases.

The national coronavirus task force confirmed Sunday that a 27-year-old man from the northern town of Pleven and a 75-year-old woman from the central town of Gabrovo had tested positive for the virus.

Chief state health inspector Angel Kunchev said the two had not traveled or contacted anyone who had returned from a country with a coronavirus outbreak.

Both had been hospitalized a few days ago with severe respiratory problems.

After health officials tested a total of 70 people who had been in contact with the two infected, they announced that the samples of a 61-year-old man from Pleven and a female health worker from Gabrovo had tested positive.

The Balkan country of 7 million, which is one of the last in the region to report coronavirus cases, is already facing a nationwide influenza epidemic, with schools closed and hospitals packed with patients.

Iran says 49 more die from virus, death toll reaches 194

Iran says the new coronavirus has killed 194 people amid 6,566 confirmed cases in the Islamic Republic.

Iran saw 49 people die in 24 hours alone. That’s according to Health Ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour, who gave the figures at a news conference Sunday.

There are over 6,900 confirmed cases of the new virus across the Mideast.

Mideast stock markets sharply drop on oil, coronavirus fears

Stocks markets in the Mideast are suffering sharp drops in early trading over fears about the new coronavirus and falling demand for crude oil. That comes amid a failure by OPEC and allied nations to cut production.

The Dubai Financial Market saw stocks drop by over 8% in a steep selloff early Sunday. Boursa Kuwait stopped trading as shares fell below 7%. The Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange dropped by 6%. Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul stock exchange fell over 6% as the market opened.

OPEC and key ally Russia failed to agree on a cut to oil production Friday. That saw crude oil prices, the bedrock commodity of the Mideast, drop.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.