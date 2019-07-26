Cryotherapy naturally easing things from back pain to migraines and gaining popularity

A cool way to naturally easy anything from back pain to migraines is gaining some popularity and it only takes 3 minutes.

A sweltering summer day but at Cryo-XL it's a chilling 166 degrees below zero. Taking the average ice bath to a whole new level.

One service offered at HYDR8, a wellness recovery center, CEO Fernando Vega says it all started in 2015 with a healthcare management grad school theses on IV therapy.

Vega said, "If you're trying to be fit and healthy and working out, you have to recover correctly."

Introducing a Cryotherapy chamber, replacing a physical therapy appointment with three minutes of shiver.

Christina Cosner, an Occupational Therapy Assistant says, "All of the blood from your extremities, your arms, and your legs, rushes to your core to keep all of your organs warm."

So, why endure this chamber of chill?

Cosner said, "it's going to help with soreness, for our athletes or people who work out, arthritis or joint pain."

Boosting melatonin levels for a good night's sleep and serotonin for instant full-body rejuvenation. People who have pacemakers or have raynars or have any other medical condition that won't let them get into the whole body cryotherapy can still get help in other ways.

For Alex Andrebarr, a runner, all it takes it three sessions a week for a life-changing difference.

Andrebarr said, "Constant back pain from arthritis actually and actually after doing cryo, it was the first time in 5 years that my back didn't heart."

October 2018, Andrebarr turned to Cryotherapy for a tool for fat loss.

It grabs the fat cells and expands them, then crystalizes and then your lymphatic system will go ahead and destroy them."

And Vega says it's just the beginning for the wellness center.

Click here to find out more.