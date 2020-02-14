Cupid Crew shoots to make residents at Davenport Lutheran Home feel special

People living at the Davenport Lutheran Home are feeling the love this Valentine's Day.

People living at the Davenport Lutheran Home are feeling the love this Valentine's Day. There were even some tears as the Cupid Crew distributed red roses to residents Friday morning. (KWQC)

Their goal is to make everyone feel special and remembered on Valentine's Day.

They also held a sweetheart luncheon for all the residents whose spouses are still living.

This was the first year the Cupid Crew distributed flowers.