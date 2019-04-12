Cursive making a comeback for Texas schools next fall

Starting next fall, cursive is making a comeback. All Texas students in second grade will be taught how to write in the classic script.

Two years ago, the State Board of Education changed the requirements, removing cursive from the elementary curriculum.

But one Bryan, Texas school is staying ahead of the curve.

"I’ve had, every year, a kid ask me if they were going to learn cursive,” said Alma Mejorado, a second grade teacher at Crockett Elementary School.

Mejorado has taught at Crockett for three years. Her class has already learned how to write lower-case letters and is now working on perfecting upper-case.

"Last year, they struggled so much in writing, and this year they have boosted that confidence, and their writing is superb," Mejorado said.

Mejorado said some kids with learning disabilities take to cursive quickly, and others just think it’s fun.

"When you write your letters in cursive, you can understand what you're reading," said second grade student Galilea Vega.

Students like Galilea are getting a head start on the state's new requirements.

"It helps me write better," said second grade student Alan Faz.

Next fall, students will be expected to write in complete words, thoughts, and answers in cursive. Mejorado's class is ready for the challenge.

"It's like knowing an extra language, so it’s beneficial for them having that extra ability to read it and to write it," Mejorado said.

Crockett Elementary just started teaching cursive again in second grade last fall.

The state will now require students to write legibly in cursive by the fourth grade.

