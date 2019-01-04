Customer reports theft, police searching for suspect in East Moline

Police are asking for your help in locating a wanted suspect.

Police say on December 23, the woman pictured above, was seen leaving the Jewel in East Moline. Officials say a customer say the woman leaving with unpaid items and was seen leaving the store without paying for what appeared to be a pillow or blanket, wrapping paper and a bottle of bleach.

Police describe her as a white woman around 40 years old, with dark red hair and say she was wearing black pants and a black coat.

If you have any information about these crimes or any person(s) involved, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or submit a Web Tip. You do not have to give your name. CRIME STOPPERS will pay a cash reward of up to $1000 and you can remain anonymous.