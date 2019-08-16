Customs and Border Protection outage jams traffic into US

A U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) outage has slowed the processing of people entering the United States, the agency reported.

“CBP is experiencing a temporary outage with its processing systems at various air ports of entry & is taking immediate action to address the technology disruption,” the CBP said on Twitter. “CBP officers continue to process international travelers using alternative procedures until systems are back online.”

