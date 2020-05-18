'Cut-off' low brings clouds and rain

If you're watching our news or national news this week, you will hear the term "cut-off" low. What is a cut off low? It's an area of low pressure that is cut off or separated from the jetstream. This means it doesn't really have a steering mechanism to move it from west to east and these areas of low pressures become stagnant or move very slowly.

So what does this mean for this week and why won't it move? Well one, it's displaced from the jetsetream, but it's also kind of blocked by Tropical Storm Arthur. So we will have to deal with clouds and showers today and tomorrow and have to wait for the summer like air a little longer.

