Cyclones to face Ohio State in Tulsa, Oklahoma

After missing the NCAA Tournament last year for the first time in six years, Iowa State is making a return.

The Cyclones received a six seed and will take on No. 11 Ohio State on Friday in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Iowa State won the Big 12 Tournament title after beating Baylor, Kansas State and Kansas; all three are NCAA Tournament teams.

Last time the Cyclones and Buckeyes met was in the second round of the 2013 NCAA Tournament. Ohio State won on a last-second 3-pointer from Aaron Craft.