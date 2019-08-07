Cyntoia Brown released after 15 years in prison

A Tennessee woman convicted of murder at just 16 years old was released from prison early Wednesday morning.

Cyntoia Brown, now 31 years old, is free from prison 15 years after she killed 43-year-old Johnny Allen.

Brown suffered years of child trafficking, neglect, abuse and rape before the murder. She told prosecutors she feared Allen would kill her.

Brown’s case has garnered national attention, including support from celebrities such as Kim Kardashian West, Elizabeth Banks and Amy Schumer.

Tuesday, Brown released this statement:

“While first giving honor to God who made all of this possible, I would also like to thank my many supporters who have spoken on my behalf and prayed for me," she said. "I’m blessed to have a very supportive family and friends to support me in the days to come. I look forward to using my experiences to help other women and girls suffering abuse and exploitation. I thank Governor and First Lady Haslam for their vote of confidence in me and with the Lord’s help I will make them as well as the rest of my supporters proud.“

