DCFS investigating East Moline toddler left alone

The Illinois Dept. of Child and Family Services is investigating after police discovered a toddler left alone on Tuesday morning.

Investigators say the toddler was left alone for around 30 minutes in an apartment shared with its mothers in the 1200 block of 49th Avenue Court.

Police say the mother, 39, returned back to the apartment after investigators were already there.

“No arrest was made by police at this time as it is under investigation by DCFS,” East Moline Police Captain Darren Gault said.

“We don’t yet know if the mother will or will not be charged.”

Police say the toddler was unharmed.

If you suspect a child has been harmed or is at risk of being harmed by abuse or neglect call the 24-hour Child Abuse Hotline at 800-25-ABUSE (800-252-2873 or TTY 1-800-358-5117).