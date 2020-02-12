DEVELOPING: ADM says no injuries reported after fire at the facility in Clinton Wednesday

According to the Clinton Fire Department, crews responded to a fire at the ADM Facility Wednesday morning.

ADM released a statement to TV6 this morning, writing, "This morning, ADM employees smelled smoke near the receiving area of our corn processing plant in Clinton and called the Clinton Fire Department for assistance. Firefighters investigated and were able to quickly contain and extinguish the small fire they found. There were no injuries. We are investigating the cause and determining the extent of the damage. We appreciate the quick response and assistance from the Clinton Fire Department."

It has been just over a year since a fire at the ADM plant killed Lt. Eric Hosette and severally injured Firefighter Adam Cain. Last year, Lt. Hosette was fighting a grain bin fire when there was an explosion. He and fellow firefighter Adam Cain were on top of a silo when it happened. This past October, the Clinton Fire Department dedicated its newest ladder truck to Lt. Hosette.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.