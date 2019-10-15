D'Lua bringing in a fusion cuisine and new jobs

Para la historia en español, oprime aquí.

Judith and Pedro Lua are from Mexico City where Judith was a sales manager at proctor for Gillette and Pedro was a physical trainer for Mexico's tennis team.

A new restaurant in Moline with owners from Mexico City is bringing fusion cuisine and new jobs to the area! D'Lua just opened on October 14. Judith and Pedro Lua are from Mexico City where Judith was a sales manager at Proctor for Gillette and Pedro was a physical trainer for Mexico's tennis team.

A few years ago though, they decided to take a twist and start their own restaurant: D'Lua.

"What we want is to hire and hire and hire more people. We want to develop a medium to help the community's growth," said owner Judith Lua.

The Lua family hoping to open a new restaurant every year - last year they bought Old Mexico in Rock Island, this year they just opened D'Lua in Moline even though they didn't have any culinary experience.

Lua explained it was a smart choice because "we make the team. It is a little strange but we liked it. We liked it a lot because it's a way to help more people get jobs- to make a little seed of jobs and on the other side of it, a pleasure of the people is food! To please people and families."

Judith said the previous restaurant at that location didn't last for more than a few months; that didn't worry her though: "whatever place, you should love it, care for it, work towards it, and your story will be different than the rest. We didn't think about anything else but working."

Immigrants are also twice as likely to start a business than native-born Americans, Latinos especially, according to the Kaufman Index of Entrepreneurial Activity. Lua explained, "everything that one thinks of as a dream comes true. With hard work, it becomes easier. So everyone who's thinking about a business, do it!"

in the end, she just wants her family to be safe, "We say it's a beautiful community to grow our family. And we want to be sure that our sons will be happy."

Lua shared that when she told her family and friends she was moving to Illinois, they were confused about the choice, especially because of the weather. But Lua says she loves the Midwest seasons! "In Mexico, it is boring since it's always the same temperature. Here you get to experience all seasons and temperatures!"

Judith said her family wanted to leave Mexico because of safety concerns. They're not worried about the money or possible financial struggles from the restaurant as long as their sons are happy.

D'Lua is on Avenue of the Cities in Moline. They serve a breakfast of American food with Mexican food for lunch and dinner.