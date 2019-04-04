DNA tests back: Teen not missing Timmothy Pitzen

DNA results have been returned indicating the person who claimed to be a missing Aurora, Illinois boy does not match.

On Wednesday, police said a teen asked for help, saying he had been kidnapped and identified himself as Timmothy Pizen. Pitzen was last seen in 2011 when his mom took him out of school on a trip to Midwest waterparks and other attractions. She was later found dead in a Rockford, Illinois hotel of an apparent suicide.

Police say they are still investigating into the teen's true identity.

In news release from several departments involved, law enforcement "has not and will not forget Timmothy" "Unfortunately, that day will not be today."

The Aurora Police continues to lead the investigation into the Timmothy's disappearance. The FBI will continue to support this investigation in any way possible.

Anyone with genuine information about the case is asked to call the Aurora Police Department at 630-256-5000 or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678).