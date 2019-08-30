DNC throws out virtual caucuses in Iowa

The Iowa Democratic Party is assuring voters and candidates after their plan for a virtual caucus was turned down.

The Democratic National Committee said "no" to the state party's plan, designed to extend accessibility to the nation's first presidential test.

Iowa party chair, Troy Price says they understand the decision, while former Iowa Senator Tom Harkin blames the federal government for not doing more for cybersecurity.

"The DNC got to a point where they felt that given where things are and given the threat landscape that exists that virtual caucus technology in this cycle should not be used," said Price at a news conference Friday, Aug. 30, 2019.

"We spent a lot of time talking about the virtual caucus. spent a lot of time over the last seven months talking about the virtual caucus but the central tenet of our caucuses is the precinct caucuses, it always has been. throughout this entire last seven months since we rolled this out, the central tenet has been our precinct caucuses, is going to remain our precinct caucuses," he added.

"The federal government, I will say this, the federal government has not when I was there and it still hasn't done anything to really build a cyber-secure system in America that both companies in the private sector, or political parties in this case, can rely on to make sure that each person's input cannot be hacked, cannot be changed in some manner," said former Iowa Senator Tom Harkin.

The virtual caucuses would have been offered to allow voters to participate in the process online, using phone lines. During a recent test, it was determined the system was vulnerable to hacking.

Iowa will hold its caucuses February 3rd, 2020.

