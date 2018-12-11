DNR investigating multiple hunting incidents

The Department of Natural Resources (DNR) conservation officers are investigating multiple hunting incidents after the weekend.

The DNR says during the second shutgun season for deer there were many incidents.

The DNR says there haven't been any charges yet in the following incidents:

• On Saturday around 9:05 a.m., officers responded to a property damage report in Jasper County. DNR conservfation officers say a 13-year-old Jesup boy shot numerous times at a moving deer with a 20-guage shotgun. One of his rounds hit a house at 12586 E. 88th Street South, causing minimal damage to the siding.

• On Sunday around 8:30 a.m. DNR conservation officers responded to a report of a man who dropped his loaded muzzleloader, causing it to discharge. 39-year-old Ronny Butler from Macksberg, accidently hit himself in the left wrist and chest. He was air lifted to a Des Moines hospital and is expected to survive after surgery.

• On Sunday around 4:30 p.m. officers responded to a fatal hunting incident at Robert’s Creek Park on the north side of Lake Red Rock. Blake E. Schroder, 23, of Leighton, Iowa, was shot by a round believed to be fired from a member of his large hunting party. An autopsy is pending at the Iowa Office of the State Medical Examiner in Ankeny.

• On Sunday at 4:30 p.m. DNR conservation officers responded to a property damage report in Dickinson County. A man at 20458 193rd Loop in Milford, was inside a steel building when a bullet went through the walls. Officials believe it was a stray bullet from a deer hunter, but they haven't found a suspect.

• On Sunday around 5:06 p.m. DNR conservation officers responded to a property damage report in New Hartford. Homeowners at 28353 325th Street said they heard a loud noise on their window after hearing a gunshot. The owners noticed their window was broken and a shotgun slug was found at the scene.

• On Sunday DNR conservation officers responded to a property damage incident in Decatur County. A Tama man fired a shot at a deer and missed, hitting a house at 21912 170th Street in Leon.