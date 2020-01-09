DNR says 2019 12th wettest in Iowa

With spring and fall floods, it probably comes as no surprise that Iowa received more rain than normal in 2019.

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources released data Thursday that shows the state received 41.5 inches of rain last year, which is six inches above normal. That makes it the 12th wettest year on record in the state.

The DNR says 2018 was also a wet year and the last two years combined were the wettest two years on record.

As a result of the prolonged period of higher than normal precipitation throughout the upper Midwest, river and streamflows in Iowa were above normal for the entire year. Significant and long-term flooding has been experienced on both the Mississippi and Missouri Rivers. Interior streams have experienced above normal flows for much of the year.

While wet, it was actually colder. Eight months of 2019 had below-average temperatures. The coldest temperatures of the year were reported near sunrise on Jan. 30 with temperatures ranging from -20s in southern Iowa to -30s in northern Iowa.

The report is prepared by technical staff from Iowa DNR, the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship, IIHR—Hydroscience and Engineering, and the U.S. Geological Survey, in collaboration with Iowa Homeland Security and Emergency Management Department.