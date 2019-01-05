Clinton firefighter killed during explosion at grain bin, second firefighter injured

The Clinton Fire Department is mourning after the death of a firefighter Saturday morning.

According to a post by the Rock Island Fire Department, a firefighter was killed while battling a fire this morning. ADM Grains confirmed to TV6 the incident occurred at its Clinton facility.

According to ADM, a fire was discovered in the silo storage bins at the loading facility. As firefighters were battling the fire, the company says, an explosion occurred. Two firefighters were hurt, one of the fatality.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the families of these brave firefighters,” the company said in a statement to TV6. “They put their lives in danger every day, and it's hard to express how much we appreciate their selfless help in a time of need. We greatly appreciate the quick response, bravery and dedication of all of the emergency responders today. We are deeply saddened at the turn of events.”

"Please pray for the members of the Clinton Fire Department and their families as they have lost one of the own while fighting a fire this morning," the post said.

The name of the fallen firefighter has not been released.

The cause of the fire and explosion are under investigation.

TV6 is told a news conference is scheduled for this evening. We will live stream the news conference on the KWQC Facebook page.

This is a breaking news story. Refresh this page for updates.

