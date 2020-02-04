Dad dances on TikTok for preemie son being treated in NICU

For a dad with a son in the neonatal intensive care unit, a crazy dance on TikTok was meant to be a daily tribute until baby Dylan could come home to stay.

What it’s become is something much bigger, something that’s touched people’s hearts all over the world.

"I did a silly thing, just to do it, just to see what would happen,” said Chris Askew. “Then, I woke up the next morning and I had 500,000 views on it."

Dylan, his fourth son, was born in mid-January, two months premature. At a little over 4 pounds, he was in for the fight of his young life.

"Unless you've been through it, you can't put into words how hard it is," Askew said.

The Seminole County firefighter, a self-admitted addict of TikTok, came up with an idea that was inspired by the social media app.

Askew would post a daily video of him doing his dance until Dylan was strong enough to get out of the NICU at Winnie Palmer Hospital for Women & Babies.

The first one was shot in the laundry room at the Ronald McDonald House, but there have been many since then, including one with his fellow firefighters.

The outpouring of love for Dylan has amazed Askew as well, as the stories other families have shared with him.

“I almost feel more worry for these people who have been in there for 190 days, 200 days, who have told me they lost their kids in the NICU and are smiling for the first time in weeks,” he said. “They are thanking me and I'm like, ‘What?’"

Baby Dylan continues to improve and is doing well.

He may be home from the hospital in the next three weeks. The family has its fingers crossed.

Keep dancing, dad. Keep dancing.

