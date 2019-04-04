Dad jailed after toddler falls out of moving car in Bettendorf

A father is in the Scott County Jail after police say his two-year-old son fell out of a moving vehicle on a busy four-lane roadway in Bettendorf.

Wesley T. Hendley, 31, of Rock Island, Illinois, is charged with child endangerment.

Police say Hendley and his son were both passengers in a 2005 Toyota Camry that was traveling on Middle Road at 9:55 a.m. on Wednesday.

When the Camry turned into a parking lot at 3368 Middle Road, the toddler “fell out of the vehicle by way of the rear passenger side door and struck his head, face, and hands on the heavily-traveled four-lane roadway,” according to a police complaint.

The child had a large bump on his forehead, a red “road rash” scrape on his left cheek, and several of his fingers were injured and bleeding.

Police say when an officer arrived on the scene, Hendley was parked in a Hy-Vee parking lot and was inside the store picking up a prescription and purchasing a bottle of Mountain Dew.

Hendley at that time still had not secured the boy in a child car seat, had not called 911, and did not seem “concerned with seeking medical treatment for the child,” according to police.

The child was taken to a hospital and treated for his injuries after an officer had arrived.

Police say an unused car seat was found in the trunk of the vehicle.