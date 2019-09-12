Damage reported following tornado, strong storms and heavy rain in eastern Iowa

Damage has been reported after severe weather moved through portions of Iowa and southwestern Wisconsin Thursday evening.

The National Weather Service said a tornado touched down south of Ossian just before 5 p.m. Some damage has been reported in the area. Winneshiek County Emergency Management said significant damage was reported along 180th Avenue near Ossian.

River Street south of Marquette is closed as of 8 p.m. due to flash flooding. Highway 9 in Allamakee County just west of Lansing is also closed to due debris on the roadway.

Officials in Crawford County, Wisconsin, are asking people to stay off the roads due to flash flooding and landslides, including the city of Prairie du Chien.

Damage was reported as storms moved through Cedar Rapids. More than 1,000 Alliant Energy customers briefly lost power. No injuries were reported.

Read the original story at kcrg.com.