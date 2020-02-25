Damage reported to building in Davenport; police hope to identify suspect

Do you recognize this suspect?

Officials with Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities need your help in identifying a wanted suspect after the entrance of a building was reported as damage.

Police say they caused the damage on February 3 during the Iowa caucuses.

Officials say the suspect pictured above was not allowed to enter the building due to the caucuses being in progress. Iowa statute says once a Caucus has begun, no one is allowed to enter.

According to police he then started banging on the doors and then was asked to leave. Police say he left and then returned with a crowbar and pried open the doors. He was found inside and was asked to leave again.

If you have any information about these crimes or any person(s) involved, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or submit a Web Tip. You do not have to give your name. CRIME STOPPERS will pay a cash reward of up to $2500 and you can remain anonymous.