Damaged goods: Mail carrier hurls packages over homeowner’s fence

The tosses resulted in damaged goods.

"The mail lady throw away the package like she was playing baseball," homeowner Andres Gonzalez said.

One of the tossed boxes contained a diaper dispenser. It was cracked and broken by the impact.

"We've got a baby on the way so we expected some stuff from Amazon," Gonzalez explained.

The postal service stopped by Gonzalez’s home Thursday to apologize.

“We are from USPS. I have the manager here. We wanted to apologize about the incident that occurred yesterday," USPS said.

The postmaster also issued a statement that read, in part:

“Our employees take great pride in their work, delivering for the American public. This is clearly unacceptable behavior that does not reflect the efforts of the thousands of professional, dedicated carriers in our workforce.”

Gonzalez said he doesn't want this woman reprimanded or fired. He just wants his packages delivered a bit more carefully.

"What I would really like is that they told her to don't do it again because I don't want nobody to lose their job because everyone has a family," Gonzalez stressed.

The family said Amazon gave them a full refund and will be replacing the broken diaper dispenser.

