Damaging winds & hail possible Saturday evening & night.

A disturbance dropping in from the northwest will produce a line of strong storms around the QCA Saturday evening & overnight.

The main timing will be between 8pm & 1am. The primary threats will likely be high winds and hail. An isolated tornado can't be ruled out.

The fast moving nature of the storms should preclude any widespread flooding issues, but some localized flash flooding is possible.

Outside of the strong storm potential Saturday evening, a few isolated to scattered showers & storms will be possible area wide Saturday, with a drying trend showing up just in time for Father's Day.