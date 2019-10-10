Dan Portes asks for primary votes to be counted by hand after 8 vote differential

Dan Portes, a candidate for Davenport mayor, has asked for a recount after an 8-vote differential.

The results from the primary election came in earlier this week.

Now, Portes is requesting that the votes be recounted by hand and not with the voting machines. He does not believe the outcome will be any different but hopes this validates any future candidate who is running to ensure the system is working as it should.

You can read his full statement to TV6 below.

"Many of my supporters and people who just know me encouraged me to ask for a recount. The 8 vote differential was just too narrow to not find out if there was a mistake or some system breakdown. I also feel by asking for a recount it gives everyone in the system now and looking forward validation that things are working as they should be. All that aside I do not think the outcome will be any different but I have asked that the ballots be counted by hand and not with the voting machines as a check and balance to the system."