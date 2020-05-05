"Dangerous" cold possible Saturday morning - If you're a plant!

Well, just as you gardeners have ordered, the rain is helping green things up around QCA lawns, gardens and flowerbeds. But, be ready. Just as the old adage goes about a garden not being completely safe from the elements before Mother's Day, a Mom's day Eve freeze could wipe out any unprotected new growth or plantings you might have Saturday morning a frost and/or freeze is likely over much of the QCA. See the map for projected lows across the area. If you don't have enough blankets to cover things you might run a sprinkler over your garden all night. The shorter night and additional moisture from the watering will combine to keep those ground level temps above freezing. We'll be close to records around the region. The QC Record low for the day is 30 and we expect to drop to 31 degrees. The record lows are 30 in Burlington and 24 in Dubuque. Those should be safe, but not by much! We'll keep tracking the threat at KWQC but start making plans to save those gardens! We know a lot of you have invested a LOT of time and money in these days and weekends of being stuck at home. Would hate to see all of that go to waste!