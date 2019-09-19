"Dangerous" dog in Davenport attacks neighbor's dogs three times

A Davenport woman says her dogs have been attacked three times by a neighbor's dog, and she wants action. June Taylor says her two chihuahuas are under 5 pounds and were each attacked twice by a nearly 100-pound dog that lives just a few houses down. Taylor doesn't know if her dogs will make it.

Jack Taylor, a chihuahua has been attacked by a neighbor's dog twice - left with a swollen pancreas, damaged liver, staples, and a punctured shoulder.

"I'm scared for the life of my chihuahuas," Taylor doesn't know if her dogs will make it. She says her dogs were attacked by a neighbor's dog who lives just a few houses down.

"First it was Gibs, my long-haired chihuahua. Then it was Jack and Gibs. And this last time it was Jack. Jack is severely injured, he has a swollen pancreas and he has a damaged liver which he's taking medication for, he has staples. And he has a punctured shoulder from where the dog bit him

Taylor says she called animal control and police after the attacks and isn't happy with their response - keeping the dangerous dog indoors, "she quarantines it in her house for 10 days and then it starts all over again. So the animal is free on the 20th which is free to attack my dogs again."

That didn't work the first time. Police then gave her a second option: "they told me to get bear mace and mace the dogs when it comes after the puppies. But if he's got my dog in his mouth, I'm not gonna spray it with mace and get bear mace in their eyes."

With a countertop full of medicine and a syringe for food - Taylor says her dogs haven't been the same, "Jack hasn't made a sound, he sleeps all the time. He doesn't play, he doesn't bark and I have to force-feed him. I just want something done with this husky."

The attacks have wracked up nearly $2,000 worth of bills which the neighbor will pay. That's not what Taylor is focusing on though, "I've lived here for almost 7 years, never had a problem. I tie them out, the one end is on the doorknob. They're out not even 5 feet from the steps. Since she got this husky, it's terror... this time it's the puppies, next time it could be a child!"

The neighbor told TV6 Reporter Montse Ricossa she was originally planning on getting rid of her dog, but she says at this point - she will not get rid of it. She also defended her dog, saying it was only trying to play with the chihuahuas.

Scott County Animal Control said they already deemed the dog dangerous. They could potentially label the dog as vicious - and if they do, it would be only the fifth dog in the Quad Cities.